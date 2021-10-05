Exclusive chat with Country Head of Intel India, Nivruti Rai

As we navigate the economic fallout of the pandemic, innovation will remain key. In the business realm, Intel has been a key driver in supporting this recovery by helping companies across the world to adapt to a new remote, digital-first era. Intel is leading in the era of distributed intelligence and critical technologies like AI, 5G and network transformation are playing an instrumental role as society looks to economic recovery. Aabha Bakaya of Business Today spoke to Nivruti Rai on how Intel is playing a key role in Digital India, global shortage of semiconductors, and the growing demand for silicon.