Exclusive chat with Nivruti Rai of Intel, challenges ahead for auto sector and more on the BT show

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
All you wanted to know about the grey market premium on Paras Defence IPO; Markets in the red for a third straight day; An inside look at the transformation of India’s largest private bank; The big challenges ahead for the auto sector as it struggles to deal with the festive season demand; An exclusive chat with Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India. This and more on the Business Today show.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today