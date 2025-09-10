Exclusive Ground Report | Aftermath Of Nepal Parliament Building Fire

Violent protests erupted in Nepal as demonstrators set the country’s Parliament on fire. Thick smoke was seen coming from the building, causing panic in the capital. The Nepali Army has taken control of national security, imposing curfews in key areas like Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur. Army troops have secured sensitive locations, including Tribhuvan International Airport and Singhdurbar. Meanwhile, a jailbreak attempt in Birgunj led police to open fire. Talks between the Army Chief, Gen Z leaders, and President Ramchandra Paudel are expected soon. Here's an exclusive Ground report from Kathmandu showing the crumbled parliament.