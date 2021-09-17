Exclusive Interview of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the big-bang reforms

Just a day after he announced big-bang reforms for the stressed telecom sector, minister Ashwini Vaishnaw goes over the fine print with Business Today TV Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi. In an exclusive interview the telecom minister claims the sops will make the sector healthy again and ultimately improve the services to the consumer. Denying allegations that the government intended to take over private telecom companies, Vaishnaw said his view was ‘more the merrier’. Addressing the issue of semi-conductor shortage, the minister claimed ‘semi-conductors are strategic as nuclear weapons’, and that action has already been taken to achieve ‘technical independence’. Watch the full interview