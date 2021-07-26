scorecardresearch
Exclusive: PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi speaks to India Today TV

In an interview run on India Today TV, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has claimed that he was abducted and beaten by the RAW agents from the house of Barbara Jarabica, his close acquaintance. Mehul Choksi identified the pictures of Gurmit Singh and Gurjit Bhandal, the two men he claimed to be RAW agents. He also identified Barbara Jarabica, his close acquaintance from whose house he was allegedly abducted. Watch the exclusive chat.

