Exclusive: Udayan Mukherjee chats with Sumant Sinha, founder of ReNew Power

Catch Global Business Editor Udayan Mukherjee in conversation with Sumant Sinha, Founder-Chairman of ReNew Power and a pioneer in the renewable energy space in India. Sinha tells the story behind building a $4.5-billion company, listed on Nasdaq, in a span of just 11 years. Son of former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Sumant Sinha shares his plans of expansion and listing in India.