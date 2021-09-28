Exclusive: Udayan Mukherjee speaks to Indra Nooyi

In an exclusive conversation with Global Business Editor, Udayan Mukherjee, Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, speaks about her Indian roots, her standards of perfection, dealing with sexism and racism and breaking the glass ceiling. Nooyi has just come out with her new book, 'My Life In Full: Work, Family and our Future', a powerful memoir about exceptional leadership and balancing work and family. Watch the full interview.