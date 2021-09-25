Exclusive: Udayan Mukherjee speaks to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Global Business Editor, Udayan Mukherjee, spoke to ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Business Today TV. Jhunjhunwala said he remains “very bullish” about the future of Indian stock markets as benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex crossed 60,000 on Friday Sep 24, 2021. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he feels that markets will keep growing — despite the corrections and the scepticism — as a result of rapid economic development. Watch the full interview.