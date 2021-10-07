scorecardresearch
Facebook whistleblower blames the platform for choosing profit over safety

Hours before Facebook’s almost 7-hour long outage, the social media platform had hit the headlines as a former employee and whistleblower had revealed her identity and gone on air to speak about everything that is wrong with the social media giant. Here's what whistleblower and former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, had to say about all that is allegedly wrong with the social media giant.

