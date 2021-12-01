Farmers demand MSP on all crops, watch Newstrack Rahul Kanwal

The three farm laws may have been repealed but farmers are still not vacating their dharna spots around the national capital. Their demand – ensure a minimum support price is paid to all farmers for all crops. While government estimates put this burden at 17 lakh crore per annum, private estimates are much lower. India Today prime time show Newstrack today pitted a Niti Aayog mandarin against Yogendra Yadav on this subject. Watch.