Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh on vegetarianism and plant-based meat

Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh is working on their mock meat brand Imagine Meats. The company has a portfolio of 12 products, including seekh kebabs, keema, biryani, butter chicken and chicken tikka masala. Their main focus was to take these plant-based meat products to Indians and allow them to eat guilt-free. Imagine Meats was born from a personal need for more vegetarian options when the couple turned vegetarian a few years back. Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh spoke to Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor and Anchor, BTTV, about her conscious choice to turn vegetarian and the need for 'Imagine Meats'