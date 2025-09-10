Godrej Redefines Living Spaces | Interio Rebranding & Revenue Boost

BTTV’s Aastha Chopra spoke exclusively with Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director of Godrej Enterprises, and Swapneel Nagarkar, EVP & Business Head of Godrej Interio, about the company’s vision for the future of homes and workplaces. Godrej is taking a bold design-conscious step, reimagining stores to feel less like shops and more like homes. The brand will soon launch a new multi-tier retail format, starting with a flagship Interio store in Vikhroli, followed by larger portfolio studios and compact, tech-enabled studios. Godrej targets doubling revenues to ₹10,000 crore by 2028 and becoming India’s most trusted lifestyle brand. The aim is to move away from simply selling products and focus on helping people create spaces that inspire. With over 1,000 stores already and 300 more planned in the next three years, Godrej is scaling impact and inspiration. Technology is at the heart of this journey, with AI-driven websites, personalized recommendations, video consultations, and a new “Order 360” feature. The brand is also investing heavily in green projects, with 60% of its work in sustainable design.