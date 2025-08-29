Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
news reel
Google & Reliance Join Forces On AI, Cloud & Clean Energy | Jamnagar Cloud Region Unveiled

Google & Reliance Join Forces On AI, Cloud & Clean Energy | Jamnagar Cloud Region Unveiled

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025, 4:52 PM IST

At the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani announced a landmark partnership between Reliance and Google to accelerate AI-driven transformation across Energy, Retail, Telecom, and Financial Services. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, confirmed that Google Cloud will serve as Reliance’s largest public cloud partner, powering mission-critical workloads while driving cutting-edge AI innovation. Central to this collaboration is the creation of the Jamnagar Cloud Region — built exclusively for Reliance, combining Google’s world-class AI and computing capabilities with Reliance’s clean energy and Jio’s advanced network. This partnership represents a decisive step in shaping India’s digital and sustainable future.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended