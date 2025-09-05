GST 2.0 A Game-Changer; Goyal On Tariffs, India–US Ties

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV’s Marya Shakil, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal hailed GST 2.0 as a “game-changing” reform that will simplify taxes, ease compliance, lower prices on daily essentials, and boost India’s economy. Calling it a “Diwali gift” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said the reforms fulfil the August 15 promise and will directly benefit farmers, women, youth, and traders. The 56th GST Council meeting approved the overhaul, effective September 22, 2025. Goyal also addressed India–US trade tensions, saying the 50% tariffs imposed by Donald Trump are a “blip” in an otherwise strong partnership. He stressed that India–US ties have weathered past storms and remain strategically vital.