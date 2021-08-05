How Ajay Bijli plans to ensure safety as PVR adds 19 more screens

PVR cinemas now has fully vaccinated staff. This is one of the ways Ajay Bijli, the MD and CEO of PVR Ltd is ensuring the safety of people as they flock to theatres amid the ongoing pandemic. Apart from the newly launched Director's Cut, their luxury offering, the duo is planning to add 19 more screens. But the road ahead is still uncertain and the Bijlis will be treading cautiously as they try to meet the pent-up demand. Aabha Bakaya, Consulting Editor & Anchor, BTTV spoke to both Ajay Bijli and Sanjeev Bijli about navigating through these uncertain times. Watch the video for more.