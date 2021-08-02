How Artificial Intelligence is closing information gaps for investors

Cutting-edge predictive intelligence to track and evaluate market trends is what InvestorAi from Bridgeweave is providing to investors. Its a new wealth model that is putting investment analytics in the hands of everyday investors. The model empowers not just investors but also advisors, and helps spot Alpha stocks. Aabha Bakaya, Consulting Editor & Anchor, BTTV, spoke to Akshaya Bhargava, Founder and Executive Chairman, Bridgeweave, to find out more about this new model.