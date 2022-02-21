How does TCS buyback create opportunities for short & long term investors ?

The last date to apply for TCS buyback offer to ensure that shares remain in your demat account on February 23, the record date of the offer, is today, February 21, 2022. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has approved a buyback of 4 core shares (1.1% of its equity size) at a price of Rs 4500 per share. Sakshi Batra explains why do companies go for a buyback and whether it makes sense for retail investors to opt to participate for short term gains.

