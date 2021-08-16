How plant-based nutrition start-ups are making their presence felt in the Indian market

Be it Blue Tribe, Hello Tempayy, Evo Foods, Epigamia or Imagine Meats, their ambition is to change the way Indians eat. India is a highly protein-deficient country and what consumers crave is a high-protein alternative and not as much a replacement for meat as in the US or the rest of the world. It is this gap in the Indian market that these start-ups are trying to meet. Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor and Anchor, BTTV, catches up with Siddharth Ramasubramanian, Founder and CEO, Vegolution; Shraddha Bhansali, Co-Founder, EVO Foods; Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, Co-founder, Imagine Meats; Siddharth Menon, CMO, Epigamia and Varun Deshpande, Managing Director, The Good Food Institute India to know more.