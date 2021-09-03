How technology helped Patanjali tide over supply chain disruptions during lockdown

Patanjali's supply chain, distribution and manufacturing never halted during the lockdown. Monitoring stock and inventory real time during COVID-19 was difficult for all companies but Patanjali managed it well. Patanjali’s supply chain and distribution system were among the best during these times. Sales have gone up and they have no reason to complain. Acharya Balkrishna, Joint Managing Director, Patanjali Ayurved explains more.