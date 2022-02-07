How Will Budget Booster For Infra Help Revive The Economy ?

With the announcement of a 35.4 per cent increase in public capital investment, the Union Budget 2022-23 has laid down the path for a capex driven growth during India's Amrutkaal (i.e., the 25-year long period leading up to the 100th anniversary of Indian independence). The infrastructure push provided by the Budget against the backdrop of economic recovery from the pandemic is being seen as a big positive but how will this impact the common man and how will our lives changes with this massive spend on infrastructure? Shailesh Pathak, Co-Head, FICCI Infrastructure Committee, discusses key insights in this conversation with Sakshi Batra.