How Will Donald Trump's 50% Tariff Impact The GDP & Economy?

Fresh 50% U.S. tariffs on Indian exports have raised serious concerns over India’s economic outlook. With Q1 GDP numbers due tomorrow, top economists Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist, HDFC Bank and Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA decode the impact on GDP growth, exports, and consumption trends. They discuss how the government is preparing a multi-pronged strategy to counter U.S. pressure, the possible effects of GST rationalisation, and why India is focusing on trade diversification to reduce dependency on a single market. Listen in