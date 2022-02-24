How Will Ukraine-Russia Crisis Impact Markets ?

As the Ukraine-Russia crisis sends jitters across the globe on equities and crude oil, investors are a worried lot. What is the prudent strategy to follow amid uncertainty ? Should you buy these dips or book your profits? Sakshi Batra speaks to Avinnash Gorakssakar, Head Of Research at Profitmart Securities to seek insights on the best investment strategies and where to look for opportunities amid the current challenges.
