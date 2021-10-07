I don’t know what Invesco is looking for: Subhash Chandra

With just a 4% shareholding held by Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the company Subhash Chandra founded in the early 1990s, he is now up against Atlanta-based Invesco. In a chat with BT TV, the man, who is known for his bluntness, said Invesco was backed by someone. “Invesco is one of our oldest shareholders and I am unable to understand what they want,” was his view. Chandra spoke to Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, BTTV about how he would not let Invesco take over Zee illegally. Watch the full interview.