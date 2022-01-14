Iconic bike brand, Yezdi returns full throttle

The bad boy of the seventies and the eighties. The wheels that every youngster dreamt of spinning. Yezdi, A bike brand that had ridden into the sunset over two and a half decades ago has now returned. This time as part of the triumvirate comprising Jawa and BSA. Will Yezdi be able to make a place for itself on the Indian roads? BT TV's Associate Editor, Chetan Bhutani had a conversation with Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends. Watch.