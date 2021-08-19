India is making all efforts to bring back Indians from Afghanistan: Scindia

As part of its expansion plans, the domestic civil aviation sector has seen many new airports in the past 4 years and opening of many new routes. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who took charge last month has been on a a three-day 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in western MP to reach out to people. He spoke to India today TV about the recent evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan and how the Centre was making sure nobody was left out. He also said that the Centre has started 44 new flights from Madhya Pradesh in the last 35 days. Eight of these flights—Gwalior-Mumbai, Gwalior-Pune, Jabalpur-Surat and Ahmedabad-Gwalior would be covered under the UDAN scheme which aims to connect smaller airports to metros and other cities. Watch the video for more.