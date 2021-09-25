India is poised to be the third-largest economy in next 15 years: Jim O' Neill

Specials
Jim O'Neill is the former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and former UK treasury minister, notable global economist and chair of UK think tank Chatham House. In a special interaction with Business Today’s Aabha Bakaya, Jim discussed the US exit from Afghanistan and the resulting impact on global governance. He also spoke about Biden's ambitious plans, China's emergence on the world stage, and what this means for shifting global power dynamics.
