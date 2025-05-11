Business Today
India To Pakistan: Response Will Be Fierce, Punitive If Ceasefire Violations Continue

  • New Delhi ,
  • May 11, 2025,
  • Updated May 11, 2025, 9:11 PM IST

 

India issued a stern warning to Pakistan, threatening a “fierce and punitive” action to any further ceasefire violations. This warming comes after cross-border firing and drone intrusions were reported just hours after a mutual agreed ceasefire on May 10. Speaking at a Ministry of Defence briefing, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, said he had spoken to his Pakistani counterpart at 15:35 hrs on May 10, resulting in “cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, 10th of May, after he proposed that we cease hostilities.” DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said a hotline message has been sent to Pakistan conveying that clear intent to respond to any ceasefire violations 'fiercely and punitively' if repeated tonight. Lt Gen Ghai further clarified that while Pakistan had not crossed the International Border (IB) or the Line of Control (LoC), there were airspace intrusions. “Each of these were effectively thwarted,” he said.

