Indian-Origin McKinsey Partner charged with insider trading by SEC

Puneet Dikshit, the partner at McKinsey was charged by the US markets regulator SEC for insider trading. He used the material non-public information of GreenSky Inc acquisition by his client Goldman Sachs and bought the call options of the company. He then sold the options on the day of the acquisition. This insider trading was flagged off with the help of SEC's trading analysis tool. Watch this case study as we explain to you what is insider trading and which kind of insider trading is illegal.