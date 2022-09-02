India's First Indigenous Vaccine To Fight Cervical Cancer

Know all about India's first indigenously made vaccine that can prevent cervical cancer. Serum Institute of India (SII) along with the Dept of Biotechnology (DBT) have developed CERVAVAC qHPV that helps in preventing the 6, 11, 16 & 18 strains of HPV in human beings. Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII and Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS, Science & Technology talk about the launch of the vaccine, it's roll-out in India and the cost. Watch this report.