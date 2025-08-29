Business Today
India’s Strong Stand: Piyush Goyal Responds To US Tariffs And Trump’s Multi-Pronged Attack

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal has affirmed India’s firm position in ongoing trade talks with the United States, following heavy tariffs and President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms. Goyal emphasized that India will neither bow down nor compromise its national interest, assuring industry stakeholders and exporters that the government is actively investigating the impact and will protect all key sectors. Amid global trade tensions, India remains open to fair negotiations but stands committed to benefiting both nations.

