Indigo Flight Hit By Hailstorm, Lands Safely In Srinagar After Mid-Air Turbulence

An Indigo flight from Delhi to Srinagar experienced severe mid-air turbulence after being caught in a sudden hailstorm just 45 minutes into the journey. The violent shaking and nose damage to the aircraft caused panic among passengers, including MPs Sagarika Ghosh and Derek O'Brien. Aviation experts confirm the plane’s radar system, housed in the nose, could have posed a major threat had it malfunctioned. Thanks to the quick response and expertise of the pilots, the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar with all 220 onboard unharmed. Experts have praised the pilots for their composure under pressure.