Investing in growth is a sustainable way to grow capital: Founder, ITUS Capital

ITUS Capital, a multi-cap focused fund, looks at cash-flow growth in order to manage downside volatility better and offers portfolio management services to help grow your wealth. Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor and Anchor, BTTV, spoke to Naveen Chandramohan, founder of ITUS Capital to know more about growth investing, the need for investors to evolve, the current IPO craze and themes for investors.