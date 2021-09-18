Is the IPO boom sustainable or is the bubble waiting to burst?

After the listing of Zomato, the interest around hitting the public market for funds has skyrocketed. Already, in 2021, 36 IPOs were launched till August with a cumulative size of Rs 60,300 crore. Another 15 IPOs are in the pipeline, having garnered Sebi’s approval. These IPOs are not only coming from start-ups. Even legacy private companies are jumping in. With the stock markets climbing new highs practically every day, the secondary market is also being energetically tapped. Is this a sustainable boom, or is a bubble getting created that is waiting for the right trigger to burst? Aabha Bakaya, Senior Editor, BTTV, and Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today TV speak to experts to find out.