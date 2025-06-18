Israel-Iran War Escalates: Nuclear Sites Hit, Missiles Launched, U.S. Prepares For Wider Conflict

The Israel-Iran conflict has entered a dangerously volatile phase. In a major escalation, Israel launched strikes on a nuclear centrifuge facility in Tehran — a site critical to Iran's uranium enrichment program. In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps fired Fattah-1 hypersonic missiles deep into Israeli territory. With missile barrages intensifying, reports suggest Israel is running low on its key Arrow interceptor stockpile, raising alarm over its defensive capacity. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump called for Iran’s unconditional surrender. But Iran’s Supreme Leader declared, “The war has just begun,” signaling Tehran's refusal to back down. The threat of full-scale war grows louder as Iran warns that any U.S. involvement will escalate the conflict into an all-out regional war. In response, the U.S. has deployed more fighter jets to bases near the Persian Gulf. As tensions rise and retaliation continues from both ends, the world watches closely. Is this the beginning of a wider, unstoppable Middle East war?