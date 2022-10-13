IT Sector Q2 Earnings Results, No 5G Diwali For Most Indians? & More Stories

Food prices drive consumer inflation higher in September. CPI clocks in at 7.41% versus 7% a month ago. Industrial production shrinks by 0.8% in August. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "growth will be the biggest priority in Budget 2023." Fresh buying by retail investors pushes indices up after 3 days of continuous fall. Apple and Samsung commit to rolling out 5G software upgrades to their premium handsets in the next two months as the government cracks the whip. Also, a big relief for government-owned petroleum companies, Union Cabinet approves 22,000 crores as a one-time grant for losses in the sale of domestic LPG.