ITBP sniffer dogs who served in the Indian embassy in Kabul, return home

Three Indo-Tibetan Border police sniffer dogs, May, Bobby and Roobi, have returned to India from Kabul after having served in the Indian embassy there for the last 3 years. They made their way back home aboard the IAF C-17 aircraft. Maya is a Labrador, Bobby a Doberman and Roobi belongs to the Malinois breed. The dogs were airlifted along with other Indians and arrived at the Air Force station in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The dogs had been trained at the National Training Centre for Dogs at Bhanu, Panchkula and are known to have saved lives of Indian diplomats in Kabul. Watch the video for more on the evacuation.