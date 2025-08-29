Jammu Battles Worst Floods In 40 Years | Army, BSF, Rescue Missions In Action

Jammu is reeling under its worst floods in four decades as record-breaking rainfall triggers flash floods and landslides across the region. The Jammu–Srinagar highway has been shut, leaving thousands stranded, while special trains are being deployed to evacuate pilgrims and tourists. In daring rescue operations, the Army, BSF, and civil administration are working round the clock — from airlifting critical patients in Pargwal to restoring supplies, medicines, and vital communication lines. With schools closed till August 30th and more rain predicted, the administration has urged people to remain indoors and follow safety advisories. Watch the full report on the scale of devastation and the relentless rescue efforts underway in flood-hit Jammu.