Jio IPO In 2026 | Sunny Agarwal Bullish On Reliance; Target Price Of ₹1,600-1650 From Current ₹1,356

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 29, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

At the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani announced several major developments, with the biggest highlight being the much-awaited Jio IPO, scheduled for the first half of calendar year 2026. Market expert Sunny breaks down the key takeaways for investors, explaining how this IPO could be one of India’s largest ever, estimated at around ₹40,000–₹50,000 crore. Reliance continues to maintain a strong growth trajectory across businesses — the retail segment is expanding rapidly, Jio has crossed 50 crore subscribers with rising ARPU, and the new energy business is expected to contribute significantly in the next 1.5–2 years. While short-term pressure on the stock price may persist due to global uncertainties and volatility in the oil-to-chemical segment, experts remain constructive on Reliance Industries, maintaining a target price of ₹1,600–₹1,650 with a 12–15 month investment horizon.

