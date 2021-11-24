Karanataka CM to lead the meeting on GST rates and slabs

The new year could bring some financial pain for you with the government looking at rationalising GST rates and slabs. This could see a slight restructuring in the current rates. A Group of Ministers, headed by the Karnataka Chief Minister, is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 27th November to suggest changes, sources tell BT TV. We spoke to MS Mani, Senior Director at Deloitte India and BT TV's Principal Correspondent, Karishma Asoodani as they discuss the likely changes in GST rates & slabs.