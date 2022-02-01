Key highlights of Budget 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, February 1. This was the second budget since the COVID-19 pandemic struck India. With the country's economy pegged to be on the path of recovery despite the impact of the pandemic, all eyes were on the government which was keenly watched on how it balances out its annual budgetary plan for the upcoming year. Watch this video to know key highlights of the budget 2022-23