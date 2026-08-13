Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition Over Parliament Disruptions, Says Debate Avoided Despite Govt Offer

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the opposition over disruptions during the Parliament session, saying 12 bills were passed but meaningful debate remained limited. He alleged that the opposition avoided discussions despite the government being ready to respond to questions. Rijiju said parliamentary democracy depends on debate, discussion and accountability inside the House. He also criticised Congress MPs for focusing on slogans, placards and protests instead of participating in discussions. Rijiju expressed concern that new MPs were missing opportunities to learn through parliamentary debate. Rijiju hoped the Winter Session would bring a change in approach and stronger participation in meaningful parliamentary discussions.