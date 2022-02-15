LIC DRHP: What Could Be LIC's valuation and expected price?

State-owned insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corp. of India on February 13 filed draft papers for the most-anticipated public share sale in memory, the biggest ever to hit the Indian stock markets. The draft red herring prospectus gives investors a deep insight into the insurance giant's operating metrics. Teena Jain Kaushal in conversation with Sakshi Batra shares what could be the price at which investors can expect the insurance behemoth to hit street.