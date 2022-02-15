LIC Files DRHP: Should You Invest In IPO ?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its preliminary papers for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The government is looking to sell a 5 percent stake through the LIC IPO, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). Should retail investors look at investing in LIC IPO ? Will it be a wealth creator or competition with private insurers will weigh on its performance? Kranthi Bathini, Director, Equity Strategy , WealthMills Securities decodes the strengths and weaknesses for investors in conversation with Sakshi Batra.