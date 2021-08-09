Martin Sorrell on launch of Media.Monks by S4 Capital and plans for India

Sir Martin Sorrell's S4Capital launched its unitary brand by merging MediaMonks and MightyHive into Media.Monks. It is represented by a dynamic logo mark that features MightyHive’s iconic hexagon. The single brand emphasizes a shared heritage in creative content and roots in data and digital. It unifies a team of nearly 6,000 digital-first experts working as a single P&L company across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries. Aabha Bakaya, Consulting Editor and Anchor, BTTV caught up with Sorrell to hear more about the single brand initiative, rebounding from the pandemic and his plans for the India market. Watch the video for more.