Mauritius Faces 15% Tariff: Minister On Global Trade Uncertainty & Dollar Dependence

In an exclusive conversation with Geeta Mohan, Dr. Jyoti Jeetun, Minister of Financial Services & Economic Planning of Mauritius, shares her perspective on Donald Trump’s tariff moves and the growing momentum towards de-dollarisation. She explains how Mauritius, recently hit with a 15% tariff, must reinvent its strategies to stay competitive in global trade—whether by diversifying markets, boosting tourism-led trade, or exploring exports in local currencies. The minister underlines that today’s world is marked by deep uncertainty—across business, technology, climate change, and geopolitics—and tariffs are only adding to this turbulence. As India and Mauritius face setbacks, both nations are urged to explore alternative markets while acknowledging the gradual but clear shift away from dollar dependency.