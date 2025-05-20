Microsoft Launches GitHub AI Agent That Codes & Fixes Bugs, Satya Nadella Demos Live Bug Fixes

Microsoft has unveiled a new AI-powered coding assistant under its GitHub platform, marking a major leap in developer productivity tools. Announced at Build 2025, the GitHub Copilot agent can autonomously write, debug, and update code, handling tasks like bug fixes, feature additions, refactoring, and documentation improvements in well-tested codebases. Unlike traditional coding assistants that only suggest code, this agent acts as a peer programmer—taking on assigned tasks, creating draft pull requests, and summarizing its work for developer review. Human approval remains required before any automated changes are integrated, ensuring security and oversight. Powered by Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet model, the agent is currently in preview, with Microsoft seeking feedback before broader release