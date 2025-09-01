Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
news reel
Modi–Xi Tianjin Meet: ‘Dragon & Elephant’ Diplomacy At SCO Summit

Modi–Xi Tianjin Meet: ‘Dragon & Elephant’ Diplomacy At SCO Summit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025, 10:29 AM IST

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a high-stakes bilateral that may mark a turning point in India-China relations. Xi urged the “Dragon and the Elephant” to rise above rivalry, stressing trust, partnership, and long-term vision. Modi reaffirmed that ties are back on a positive track, citing peace at the LAC, resumption of flights, and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as clear signs of progress. Even Chinese media has called the meeting a potential breakthrough. Business Today TV brings you the highlights of this crucial dialogue, the symbolism behind the Dragon–Elephant partnership, and its impact on regional stability and the global order.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended