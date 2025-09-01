Modi–Xi Tianjin Meet: ‘Dragon & Elephant’ Diplomacy At SCO Summit

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a high-stakes bilateral that may mark a turning point in India-China relations. Xi urged the “Dragon and the Elephant” to rise above rivalry, stressing trust, partnership, and long-term vision. Modi reaffirmed that ties are back on a positive track, citing peace at the LAC, resumption of flights, and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as clear signs of progress. Even Chinese media has called the meeting a potential breakthrough. Business Today TV brings you the highlights of this crucial dialogue, the symbolism behind the Dragon–Elephant partnership, and its impact on regional stability and the global order.