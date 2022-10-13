MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive On 5G, Moonlighting, Semiconductors & More

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology says that the "5G era has dawned in India, will take some time to get to implementation," in an exclusive conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today TV. Speaking about the delay in the 5G rollout in India, Chandrasekhar added that it is "reasonably sensible to understand that networks don't get built overnight." Furthermore, he said, "a network rollout of this scale and magnitude does take time." Talking about how the 5G world would look like post complete rollout, Chandrasekhar stated that “if you have thought that the internet you have seen so far is great, you have seen nothing yet.” Revisiting the semiconductor shortage during the pandemic, the MoS exclaimed that "our semiconductor ambition was never aimed at short-term issues of supply disruption." Stating the goals, he added, "We will do $120 billion worth of electronics exports in 2025." Watch the full interview to know all the insights on moonlighting, the data protection bill and other significant subjects.