Mukesh Ambani At RIL AGM: India Must Urgently Build Economic Strength & Self-Reliance

Mukesh Ambani, addressing Reliance’s 48th Annual General Meeting, reflected on his privilege of serving the company since its inception and attending every AGM over nearly five decades. He drew parallels between Reliance’s remarkable evolution and India’s own transformation from a developing nation into one standing on the threshold of global power. Emphasising that there is no substitute for economic strength—particularly in light of recent geopolitical shifts—Ambani echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atma Nirbharta, or self-reliance, as the truest form of self-respect. He assured that Reliance will intensify its efforts to make India stronger and more self-reliant in critical technologies and industries. However, he urged that the scale of this challenge requires a united front, calling on Indian businesses to work together as a “grand coalition” with cooperation, mutual learning, and collective endeavour. His message: strength lies in unity, and this is what India now expects from its business community.