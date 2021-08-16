Munnar, in Kerala, reopens for tourists but with COVID-19 protocols

Tourists can flock to Kerala as the Kerala government has issued a new order providing relaxation in the ongoing COVID restrictions. The government has allowed many establishments to function six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 9 pm. Munnar, one of the state's favourite hotspots, has also reopened and tourists could be spotted at this scenic destination. In Munnar, Eravikulam national park, the largest habitat of Nilgiri Thars has opened too. Watch the video for more